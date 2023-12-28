RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Cut by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,734 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 53.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $84.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

