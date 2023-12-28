RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Cut by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,734 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in RTX by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $84.18 on Thursday. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.82 and its 200-day moving average is $84.10. The company has a market capitalization of $121.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.77%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

