RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Barclays lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX stock opened at $84.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

