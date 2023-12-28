RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 94.5% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in RTX by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in RTX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 53.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in RTX by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Barclays cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX Stock Up 0.1 %

RTX stock opened at $84.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.77%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.