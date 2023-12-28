RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Increased by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,823 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up approximately 2.4% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $19,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in RTX by 3.2% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in RTX by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in RTX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 7.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Melius downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 11th. DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.21. 1,636,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,779,687. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.10. The company has a market capitalization of $121.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.