Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.94

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share by the transportation company on Monday, March 11th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $134.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $136.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 34.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RYAAY shares. TheStreet raised Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,392,000 after buying an additional 337,122 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 13.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,071,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,436,000 after acquiring an additional 246,276 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 27.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,038,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,557,000 after acquiring an additional 439,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 29.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,080,000 after acquiring an additional 235,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ryanair by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 978,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,225,000 after purchasing an additional 48,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

