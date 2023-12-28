Sather Financial Group Inc Acquires 23,129 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sather Financial Group Inc raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,129 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises 1.7% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc owned about 0.09% of Dollar General worth $19,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its holdings in Dollar General by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Dollar General by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 2.7% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $135.70. 868,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,543. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.53. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $251.00. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

