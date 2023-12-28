Sather Financial Group Inc Boosts Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Sather Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,527 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PB. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

In related news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $132,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PB shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

NYSE PB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.44. 146,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,130. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $78.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average is $58.14.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

