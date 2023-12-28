Sather Financial Group Inc Cuts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sather Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,161 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 3.6% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $43,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in S&P Global by 9.8% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 17,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $4,844,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% during the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda boosted its stake in S&P Global by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 21,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $441.73. The stock had a trading volume of 264,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $443.47.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.78.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

