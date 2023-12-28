Sather Financial Group Inc Has $297,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sather Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,185 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $256.72. 76,449,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,353,734. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $816.09 billion, a PE ratio of 82.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.37.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

