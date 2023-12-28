Sather Financial Group Inc Has $325,000 Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sather Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in BlackRock by 98,608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,883,117,000 after purchasing an additional 96,674,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after purchasing an additional 696,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $200,102,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK traded up $2.78 on Thursday, hitting $816.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,007. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $819.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $711.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $696.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.54.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

