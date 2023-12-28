Sather Financial Group Inc Has $39.42 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 38,698 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 3.3% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $39,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 206,973 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,146,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 47.6% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 106,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,691,000 after buying an additional 34,344 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 996 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 89,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UNP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $245.97. 445,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,322. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.88. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $246.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

