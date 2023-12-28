Sather Financial Group Inc Increases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sather Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 3.0% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $36,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.9% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.6% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.59.

NYSE ACN traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $352.23. 493,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,708. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $325.80 and its 200-day moving average is $317.79. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $355.38. The company has a market capitalization of $221.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,885 shares of company stock valued at $11,129,320 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

