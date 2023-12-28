Sather Financial Group Inc Invests $214,000 in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,965 shares of company stock valued at $11,469,932 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.41.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.5 %

BX stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.59 and a twelve month high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 134.45%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

