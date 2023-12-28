Sather Financial Group Inc Purchases 47 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. KeyCorp lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $534.65. 304,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,573. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.21. The firm has a market cap of $206.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.