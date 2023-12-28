Sather Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $1,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. KeyCorp increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $294.84. 1,110,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,587,019. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $318.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.39 and its 200-day moving average is $250.68. The company has a market capitalization of $92.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

