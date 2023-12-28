Sather Financial Group Inc Reduces Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sather Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth about $973,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,876,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,295,729. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.74.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.16.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

