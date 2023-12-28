Sather Financial Group Inc Sells 4,315 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sather Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Diageo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 725,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,862,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Diageo by 10.8% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 6.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($37.10) to GBX 2,950 ($37.48) in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Shares of DEO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.75. The stock had a trading volume of 257,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,991. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.68 and its 200 day moving average is $159.13. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $190.02.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

