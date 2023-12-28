Sather Financial Group Inc Takes $2.50 Million Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 124,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KVUE. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $2,884,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,235,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,968,000. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,048,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 62.6% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 747,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 287,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KVUE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,152,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,660,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.07. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.