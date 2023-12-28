Sather Financial Group Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Sather Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 72.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,763 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 5,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1,604.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 24.4% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.22. The company had a trading volume of 101,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,590. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $139.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $513.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.18%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Further Reading

