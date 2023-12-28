Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Short Interest Up 277.8% in December

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 277.8% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Save Foods in the second quarter worth $2,819,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Save Foods in the first quarter valued at $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Save Foods in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Save Foods in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 61.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Save Foods stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.09. 46,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,640. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53. Save Foods has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $16.52.

Save Foods ( NASDAQ:SVFD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Save Foods had a negative return on equity of 119.54% and a negative net margin of 1,287.99%.

Save Foods, Inc, an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. The company's products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.

