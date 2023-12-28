SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Position Increased by Presima Securities ULC

Presima Securities ULC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1,188.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 68,825 shares during the period. SBA Communications comprises approximately 3.9% of Presima Securities ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Presima Securities ULC owned approximately 0.07% of SBA Communications worth $14,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.50, for a total transaction of $304,087.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.50, for a total value of $304,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,089 shares of company stock worth $42,590,345. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBAC opened at $254.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $185.23 and a one year high of $312.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 74.89%.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.65.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

