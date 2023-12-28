Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC cut its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up 2.5% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $18,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 199.7% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 60.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FNDA opened at $56.00 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.20.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

