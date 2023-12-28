Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is Ballast Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Ballast Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,889 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 45,635 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.44. 442,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,305. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $49.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.99.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.