Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Holdings Lifted by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.69. The company had a trading volume of 290,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,030. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $47.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.14.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

