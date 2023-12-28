Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,569 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 4.8% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $35,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $83.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.02. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.82 and a 1-year high of $83.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.