Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Provident Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 8.9% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.55. The stock had a trading volume of 178,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,814. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.82 and a 12-month high of $83.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.