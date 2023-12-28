Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Bought by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 0.6% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 706.9% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.

SCHH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.80. 417,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,933,769. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

