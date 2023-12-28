Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 9.9% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,958 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $135,502,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after buying an additional 1,228,836 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $76.31. 2,064,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,313,647. The firm has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

