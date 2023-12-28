Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,606 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,429,000 after buying an additional 50,213,109 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476,112 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,913,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,944 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock opened at $147.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.94. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

