Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,093 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Aflac by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 39,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at about $1,923,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Shares of AFL opened at $81.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $84.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,315 shares of company stock worth $13,420,962. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

