Secure Asset Management LLC Buys 787 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,248 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.18.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.29 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.