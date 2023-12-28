Secure Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $398,176,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,231.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,406,000 after purchasing an additional 652,795 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,413,000 after buying an additional 560,535 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,148.1% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 287,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,868,000 after buying an additional 280,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after buying an additional 201,763 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $250.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $251.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.59.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

