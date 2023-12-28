Secure Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.2 %

UNP stock opened at $245.81 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $246.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

