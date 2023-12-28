Secure Asset Management LLC Has $361,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 82.9% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 109,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 694.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $109.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $96.12 and a 52-week high of $109.77.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

