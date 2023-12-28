Secure Asset Management LLC Has $558,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOOV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,481,000 after acquiring an additional 55,820 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 327,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,090,000 after buying an additional 42,149 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after buying an additional 37,789 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 563,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,722,000 after buying an additional 33,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,184,000 after buying an additional 28,619 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VOOV stock opened at $168.05 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $137.63 and a 12-month high of $168.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.