Secure Asset Management LLC Has $597,000 Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,096,000 after acquiring an additional 408,702 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,105,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,269,000 after acquiring an additional 50,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $488,172,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.01 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.36 and its 200-day moving average is $81.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

