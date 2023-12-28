Secure Asset Management LLC Has $828,000 Stock Position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMRK. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $68,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1,908.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 14,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $31.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $42.11. The stock has a market cap of $732.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.07.

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.79). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

