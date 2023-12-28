Secure Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 60.6% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.87.

DTE opened at $109.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $121.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.65.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.44%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

