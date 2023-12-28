Secure Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $472,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VDC stock opened at $190.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.89. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $201.65.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.