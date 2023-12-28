Secure Asset Management LLC Invests $224,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 51,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,208,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $97.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.76. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2816 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

