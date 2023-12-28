Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,027 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,262,825,000 after purchasing an additional 995,107 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 962,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after acquiring an additional 73,291 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 104.2% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 58,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.4 %

DAL opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.28. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

