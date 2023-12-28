Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,572 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after purchasing an additional 650,217 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $778,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,527,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

QQQM opened at $169.35 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $106.88 and a 1-year high of $169.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.85.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.3807 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

