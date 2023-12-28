Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 1,304 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Secure Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $12,627,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.20 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.43 and its 200-day moving average is $100.44.

