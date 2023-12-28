Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Position Increased by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 175.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Sempra were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 11.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,502,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,548,247,000 after buying an additional 83,368 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Sempra by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,450,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,882,085,000 after buying an additional 404,289 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at $1,000,291,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,815,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $846,712,000 after acquiring an additional 212,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.65.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $74.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $81.82.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

