Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Short Interest Down 63.1% in December

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 63.1% from the November 30th total of 67,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Sensus Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 million, a PE ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 0.65. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $9.62.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. Analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRTS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SRTS

Institutional Trading of Sensus Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 116,409 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 33.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 91,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 150.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 124,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 63,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.