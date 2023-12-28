Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 633.5% from the November 30th total of 316,300 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ STTK traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $7.40. 494,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,973. Shattuck Labs has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.13). Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 7,128.43% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. On average, analysts predict that Shattuck Labs will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prosight Management LP grew its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 2,109,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 87,952 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 52.9% during the first quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 1,241,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 429,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 518,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the second quarter worth $1,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

