Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 633.5% from the November 30th total of 316,300 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Shattuck Labs Price Performance
NASDAQ STTK traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $7.40. 494,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,973. Shattuck Labs has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53.
Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.13). Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 7,128.43% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. On average, analysts predict that Shattuck Labs will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shattuck Labs
Shattuck Labs Company Profile
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shattuck Labs
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.