Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.
Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.
Shell Price Performance
Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shell will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Shell Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shell Company Profile
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
