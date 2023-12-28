Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2,081.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,183 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 18,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 27,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP opened at $78.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.10 and a beta of 2.23. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

