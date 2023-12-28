Short Interest in AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Declines By 62.2%

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 62.2% from the November 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLVLY. BNP Paribas downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $26.33 on Thursday. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $26.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.24.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.